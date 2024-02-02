The civic institutions of the department of Orurofrom which the former president of Bolivia Evo Morales (2006-2019), They declared the official leader “persona non grata” considering that the blockades that their supporters have maintained for 12 days affect the economy and culture of that region.

(We recommend you read: Drug trafficking invades the skies of Bolivia).

Declare Mr. Juan Evo Morales persona non grata; whose ambition measures neither forms nor consequences

Oruro is a few days away from starting the carnival celebrations, declared a World Heritage Site and one of the most important in South America, affected by the protest that has left them practically isolated in the east and west of the country.



“Declare Mr. Juan Evo Morales Ayma persona non grata; whose ambition measures neither forms nor consequences,” states a statement signed by the representatives of the Civic Committee, the Oruro Unity Bloc and the National Committee for the Defense of Democracy (Conade ), among other.

The blockades of Morales' followers are for demand judicial electionsand the annoyance of the S is addedConstitutional ruling that dictates that reelection is not indefinite and “it is not a human right.” This ruling disqualifies the former president from seeking the presidency in 2025.

Morales governed Bolivia in 2006-2009, 2010-2014 and 2015-2019.

(Keep reading: Alias ​​Fito 'is not in Colombia', he would go to Peru and then to Bolivia: Intelligence).

Milk producers demonstrate to demand an end to blockades caused by supporters of former Bolivian president Evo Morales

The text points to the head of the ruling Movement towards Socialism (MAS) for “seriously” affect the economy, identity, culture and heritage of the people of Oruro.

The note emphasizes that the Oruro Carnival is “one of the largest poles of the local economy,” since last year it generated around 260 million of Bolivians (37.7 million dollars) andn hospitality, gastronomy, commerce and transportation, when in that department 85% of the population depends on the informal economy.

The carnival should begin this Saturday with the 'Festival of bands', which brings together thousands of musicians who perform the country's typical rhythms in unison, and will have its maximum splendor a week later with the grand folkloric entrance that ends in the sanctuary of the Virgen del Socavón, attended by tens of thousands of visitors.

See also The soldier who killed "Che" Guevara dies in Bolivia Evo Morales Ayma is an enemy of the people of Orure and the country!

The civic organizations of Oruro asked the Prosecutor's Office to initiate “criminal and civil” processes so that it is respected the right to free movement of the population and activities of the carnival do not suffer setbacks.

“Indefinite re-election is not a human right! Evo Morales Ayma is an enemy of the people of Oruro and the country!” the statement concludes.

Morales was born in the indigenous community of Orinoca, in Oruro, although he lived and developed much of his political life in the Tropics of Cochabamba.

More than a thousand vehicles are stuck on blocked routes in Bolivia



Transporters demonstrate to demand that the blockades caused by supporters of former Bolivian president Evo Morales stop Photo: EFE/ Juan Carlos Torrejón

The road blockades that have been concentrated in the central department of Cochabamba for 12 days, They demand the resignation of the magistrates and advisors of the main courts of the country and that Parliament calls judicial elections.

he sectors related to the former president of Bolivia Evo Morales (2006-2019) maintain 25 blockade points this Monday, after eight days of protests See also Drug trafficker Sebastián Marset causes discomfort in Bolivia after a television interview

The Government of Luis Arce indicated this day that the obstruction of roads has generated some 680 million losses so far.

Likewise, it was reported this Thursday that more than a thousand vehicles and 1,175 passengers They are stuck on roads blocked by related sectors.

(Also: This is the captured Miss World whose boyfriend is one of the most wanted coca lords).

The Vice Minister of Social Defense and Controlled Substances, Jaime Mamani, explained in a press conference that the vehicles stopped on the routes are 1,023 and there are 1,175 people “who are being harmed” by the blockades.

“In total they register 24 locking points and the number of blockers is 4,450,” he indicated.

According to the vice minister, Cochabamba is “the only department that has been isolated” by the mobilizations by concentrating 21 blocking points.

EFE.

Read more news…