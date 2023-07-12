Hernán Darío the ‘Bolillo’ Gómez He is in the eye of the hurricane due to the unfortunate comment he made in the framework of his last press conference at the Junior de Barranquilla.

The Antioquia coach decided to make a comment mixing sex and religion in his public speech. The DT supposedly wanted to talk about “perseverance”. However, his message was received as a joke in bad taste, described as macho and outrageous by a large part of the Colombian population.

Not in vain, this Tuesday, the lawyer Hernando Herrera, a member of the panel of ‘6 a.m’, of ‘Caracol radio’, took advantage of his space as a legal adviser to attack the ‘Bolillo’. And he did it with a pretty strong will.

Bolillo Gómez, ‘rehabilitated gamín’

Herrera, who has been president of the Arbitration Court of the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce, co-judge of the Third Section of the Council of State and of the Consultation and Civil Service Chamber of said corporation, was accurate in his intervention.

“A hurt fan says it: ‘Bolillo’ Gómez is a shoddy technician, and he now wears the humanity that he best knows how to carry, which is that of a lesser and chipped buffoon”, Herrera said at the outset, referring to the comment about ‘the nun and the priest.’

And he added, recalling when in August 2011 the DT resigned from the Colombian National Team pushed by public pressure after assaulting a woman in the center of Bogotá: “(Bolillo Gómez) is a rehabilitated gamer with ruffian manners with the ladies, and Thanks to that, ‘San Pékerman’ came to the Colombian National Team to take it to its maximum glory, despite this gentleman”.

“For now, and until this propagator of anti-feminist theses is on the technical bench, I renounce being a fan of the team that I love so much: There is no right for this oppressive troglodyte and outdated macho mind to attack our women every time he gets the chance: either resign or apologize”, Herrera closed in his speech.

