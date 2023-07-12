Robi had won the tournament in 2014 paired with Errani, now she returns with the Leonessa for the exhibition among the former champions

by our correspondent Davide Chinellato





@

dchinellato – LONDON

The first one didn’t go very well. But Francesca Schiavone and Roberta Vinci are ready to try again. Together, in the women’s double legends inaugurated on Tuesday despite the rain, with the blues losing 6-4 6-3 from Kim Clijsters and Martina Hings. “I hope it’s a good, fun experience” said Roberta of this tournament, whose best memory of Wimbledon is the doubles she won with Sara Errani in 2014.

THE FORMULA — The tournament in which Schiavone and Vinci participate in the women’s version has 8 couples divided into two groups. The blues are in Group B and play in the round robin format. In addition to the duo Hingis-Clijsters, in the group of the blues there are the duo formed by the British Johanna Konta and the Indian Sania Mirza, who beat the duo with the German Andrea Petkovic 6-3 7-6 (6) on their debut and the Slovak Magdalena Rybarikova. In Group A there are Cara Black and Carolina Wozniacki, Daniela Hantuchova and Laura Robson, Vania King and Yarsolava Shvedova, Li Na and Agnieszka Radwanska. The first pairs in each group then face each other in the final. See also Pelé: Santos pays tribute to him and his son Edinho arrives at the hospital

THE CHALLENGES — The Azzurri played on Court No. 1, immediately after the end of the match that transformed Jannik Sinner into the third Italian ever in the semifinals at Wimbledon, and they stayed there for just over an hour. The first set ended when the Azzurri had their serve broken in the 10th game, opened with a double fault and continued without even breaking a 15 from Hingis-Clijsters. In the second they took the break in the fourth game and then gave up 6-3. They will be back on court tomorrow afternoon, last match on court 12, against Konta-Mirza. To continue having fun, but also to start winning.