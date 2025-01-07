The Minister of Economy, Commerce and Business, Carlos Bodyhas dodged this Tuesday the questions about the criticisms and accusations made by Yolanda Díaz towards her, regarding her position on the reduction of working hours. On March 3, in an interview on RNE, the second vice president and Minister of Labor harshly attacked Carlos Body, stating that his refusal to undertake the reform of the working day as she proposes, without taking into account the employers or the rest of the political forces, it is “almost to be bad person«.

The ministerial official, interviewed today by Carlos Herrera In her program ‘Herrera en Cope’, she has avoided talking about the clash with her colleague in the executive, focusing on the other hand on reinforcing the idea of accompany companiesespecially to SMEs, in the transition to 37.5 hours, which had already been raised in previous statements, at least revealing the government’s unity in carrying out the measure.

«The important thing is to go to the bottom of the matter and understand that in this Government, as in any other, the positions are never or it is difficult for them to coincide 100%, but the important thing is to go to the bottom of the issues, talk, reach an agreement as to what is the best option, what is the best solution, because in that process of listening, in that process of dialogue, is how the most balanced solutions are reached,” he stressed. Body.

When asked by Herrera about personal differences with Yolanda Diaz, that last week fully reached the public scene after the vice president’s outburst, Corpus has alleged that “he does not like to talk about personal elements,” to later reinforce the statement that the reduction of working hours is a commitment of the Government.









«What I have said is that we are going to achieve that right, we are going to conquer that right of reduced working hours and we are going to work to make it a reality as soon as possible. “We are going to do it with all the agents involved and with all the political forces involved,” he defended. Bodydenying having stated that the reform would not go ahead this year.

Accompany companies

As he already stated in an interview last Thursday on RNE, the minister has insisted that to reach 37.5 hours per week, it is “imperative” to accompany companies to do so in the most effective way. He has increased his insistence even more in relation to SMEs, “which will be those that have the greatest difficulties in continuing to reduce the working day, which right now is on average at 38.3 hours per week,” in the words of the minister.

These aid to SMEs would become part of the reform, which Yolanda Diaz already agreed unilaterally with CC.OO and UGT on December 20. The agreement was carried out leaving two key agents out of the equation: on the one hand, the employers’ association, whose representative, the president of the CEOE, Antonio Garamendialready rejected at the beginning of November the Government’s latest proposal to implement the reduction of working hours.

On the other hand, Yolanda Diaz agreed with the unions without taking into account two protagonists of the issue. PNV and Juntsregular partners of the Government, hoped to join the proposal to reduce working hours once they had the approval of the employers. Therefore, both the political and business sectors are still not satisfied with the proposal, and the positions of Diaz and Bodymore progressive and more conservative on the matter, frequently clash.

«We are growing and we are growing hand in hand with the conquest of rights. This growth is not done against anything, nor against anyone’s rights, on the contrary, this conquest of rights is taking place and is being compatible with having increasingly efficient, increasingly competitive companies, with greater growth in their margins,” he has defended Body.

The minister has assured that the priority objective is to advance in improving business productivity. This aspect is key to achieving an effective reduction in working hours, “without affecting the company’s results or the workers’ salaries.” “That is the balanced way in which we have to effectively and sustainably achieve this reduction in the limit of the working day,” he concluded. Body.