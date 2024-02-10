DIt had disappeared into the darkness of prehistory for three hundred million years, then American paleontologists made a sensational discovery: in 1998, in a field near Tambach in Thuringia, they came across the skeleton of an unknown prehistoric dinosaur from the family Trematopidae, which they named after its location and after theirs Personal culinary preferences Tambachia trogallas – based on the ancient Greek words “trogo” for munching and “allas” for sausage.

Since then, the Thuringian bratwurst, the American scientists' favorite and stomach food during their excavation work, has even been firmly anchored in the paleontological literature thanks to the Tambacher bratwurst munching ancestral dinosaur, which gives the Thuringians another good reason to give their national dish the rank of the most famous sausage in the world world to complain.

Thuringia and its bratwurst are a prime example in Germany of how vibrant culinary traditions can be if they are honored and maintained with due pride and self-confidence. The Thuringians genuinely love their bratwurst, don't even tolerate mediocre quality at street snack bars and of course only eat it with mustard and never with ketchup, because that's what history dictates.

In no other federal state are more bratwursts eaten

They organize Bratwurstiaden with Olympic sausage competitions and always officially start the Bratwurst season in March with a half marathon that ends at the steps of Erfurt Cathedral so that the Bratwurst King and Queen can bite into both ends of the sausage at the same time. They are proud that no other federal state has a higher consumption of bratwurst per inhabitant and more home slaughterings per household – there are 26,000 every year – that they hold the European record for the highest number of protected geographical indications for sausages and that they have recently can even pay homage to their national delicacy in their own bratwurst museum with an attached amusement park including a spice garden, dinosaur sculpture and open-air enclosure for ancient pig breeds.



In the Bratwurst Museum you can learn everything about the history of Thuringian Bratwurst.

It is located in the north of Thuringia near Mühlhausen, a delightful old imperial town with an almost completely preserved medieval core, and is run by Thomas Mäuer, who also runs the Barthel butcher's shop in Mühlhausen, a traditional business whose roots go back to the 18th century The master butcher was once the Thuringian sausage queen – another indication of how firmly anchored the bratwurst tradition is in all parts of the population.







Jana Wollenhaupt, who of course comes from a family of butchers, attaches great importance to old recipes. In addition to red sausage, crackling sausage and brawn, she also has the famous Mühlhausen onion sausage in her range, sends her specialties all over Germany and supplies the Bratwurst Museum with thousands upon thousands of bratwursts, because now It attracts tens of thousands of bratwurst lovers from all over the world.