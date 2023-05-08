Board negotiations | Information from HS: Bold employment measures are planned, which would balance the economy with two billion euros

The goal is that the decisions will bring a hundred thousand additional jobs during the government period.

In front there are tough decisions aimed at improving employment, if the preliminary guidelines of Säätytalo’s board negotiations are realized.

According to HS’s information, an estimate has been presented in the negotiations, according to which the employment measures may offset up to two billion euros from the six billion euro public finance balancing goal.

The coalition, Basic Finns, Rkp and Christian Democrats are negotiating the government program.

According to HS’s information, government negotiators themselves find the goal difficult, as employment measures to balance the two billion euro economy would mean several unpopular decisions, such as tightening social benefits.

The two of you balancing the billion euro by improving employment is a very ambitious goal. Especially if the increase in employment should already take place during the government’s term.

A point of comparison can be found in the report of the growth working group of the Ministry of Finance from March. The working group estimates that the impact of the measures it proposes on the public economy arising from the improvement of employment would be around one billion euros in total.

The biggest measures proposed by the Ministry of Finance’s working group are staggered duration of earnings-related unemployment insurance, abolition of child increases in unemployment insurance, tightening of the conditions of disability pensions for people over 60, and restoring the periodicity of unemployment insurance holiday benefits.

The government negotiators are therefore aiming for a double balancing effect with employment measures compared to the presentation of the ministry’s report. Reaching the goal would probably mean quite significant cuts to social benefits.

The two of you in addition to employment measures of one billion euros, direct cuts to other public expenditures are to be made for at least two billion euros. They refer to the same Rural Future’s information about itthat there has been an adjustment program of 2+2+2 billion in the discussion.

HS reported on Fridaythat the growth of social security expenses is going to be cut by around one billion euros.

Even these estimates can change, because the negotiations are only at the beginning.

Started the week is crucial for the formation of the next government.

In the coming days, we will see how well the coalition, basic Finns, Rkp and the Christian Democrats are able to negotiate when concrete spending cuts have to be decided.

The atmosphere at Säätytalo is not the best possible, and there is plenty of tension.

Basic Finns have doubts about the coalition. The party has Juha Sipilä A memory from the days of the (central) government is that the coalition can be a rough gambler. At that time, Basic Finns often lost in negotiations to the coalition, which is an experienced government party and knows the tricks of legislation and government work.

The most visible the tension is between basic Finns and Rkp.

The views of the parties on, for example, immigration, climate action and development cooperation are very different.

It is difficult to reach an agreement on difficult substantive issues if there is already underlying irritation between the parties.

However, Säätytalo is raising controversy and saying that the work in the working groups is progressing well.

Rkp has said in public that the party would rather be in the same government with Sdp than basic Finns.

Basic Finns, on the other hand, have attacked the Rkp even before going to Säätytalo and during the negotiations.

Chairman of Rkp Anna-Maja Henriksson demanded In an interview with HS on Sunday chairmen of parties participating in government negotiations to talk about respect with their parties’ MPs.

According to HS information, this also happened on Monday, when the rules of the game were reviewed in the large hall of Säätytalo, where a large number of members of different negotiation groups were gathered. The atmosphere in the hall is described as serious.

Rkp has injured the vice president of Basic Finns Mauri Peltokankaan from Saturday’s Facebook update, in which Peltokangas clearly attacked Rkp, although without mentioning the name of the party.

“I am deeply disturbed by the fact that in Finland the election winners do not negotiate the government program but, as you have noticed from the public, mix things up with one of the loudest green-left-leaning world-hugging forces of a party that has always been a marginal party in Finland!”, Peltokangas wrote over the weekend.

“I ask your opinion; is it really the will of the people that the minority of a party with a few percent of support gets to screw up in government negotiations and mix things up when a government is assembled in Finland? Och samma på svenska!”, he continued.

The state house the negotiations started last week, when a lot of time was spent consulting the experts. Säätytalo’s eight reform groups have not yet reached actual handwringing.

An exception is made by the economic group that considered the government’s spending of money for the next four years.

The coalition Matias Marttinen the group headed by

Mission is hard.

This week, the groups will have to think about, among other things, how much less money can be given to social and health care than thought, even though the welfare regions managing these services think that more money should come at this point.

The more detailed the negotiations become, the more difficult they become. Orpo, which conducts board negotiations, needs decisions soon, because they bind the board partners.

If they don’t start appearing this week and the social media posts continue, forming a government will be more difficult than anticipated.

Orpo has said that he aims to put together a majority government by the beginning of June.