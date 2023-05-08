By Luana Maria Benedito

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Finance Minister Fernando Haddad announced on Monday that his executive secretary, Gabriel Galípolo, will be appointed to the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Secretariat, noting that the government does not want to “form a bench” at the top of the autarchy, but seeks greater coordination and harmony between fiscal and monetary policies.

In an interview with journalists in São Paulo, the minister stated that he came from the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, the first suggestion that placed the name of Galípolo as an option to occupy a vacancy on the board of the autarchy.

ALBERTO RAMOS, DIRECTOR OF THE MACROECONOMIC RESEARCH GROUP FOR LATIN AMERICA AT GOLDMAN SACHS

“Given (his) political role in the current government, Galípolo is seen as a potential replacement for Central Bank President Roberto Campos Neto when his term ends in late 2024. We see room for a potential increase in communication noise in the short term. term. We would not be surprised to start seeing divided Copom decisions and diametrically opposed views within the Copom on what the proper policy stance should be. In addition, the perception that Galípolo will eventually replace Campos Neto has the potential to generate some friction and discomfort in the Copom.”

DENILSON ALENCASTRO, CHIEF ECONOMIST OF GERARAL ASSET

“At first, he is an economist who has been president of a bank, has experience in the financial market. We have to see how the relationship between the BC and the Ministry of Finance will be, given that he is now executive secretary… It’s up to us to see whether or not we will have some kind of political influence in the BC. I want to believe not. The BC chaired by Roberto Campos Neto has been very technical and the trend is to continue. More directors who will be appointed by the current government will join (by the end of the year) and we will be able to observe how this performance will be. Of course (the Galípolo indication) generates a little noise at the beginning, but that is not what will determine the BC. Because he’s just a director. And it’s not just one who decides, it’s a collegiate. It is not him entering and the Selic lowering by force.”

GUSTAVO CRUZ, CHIEF STRATEGIST AT RB INVESTIMENTOS

“Gabriel Galípolo’s appointment to the Central Bank’s board is a great indication that he should be the next president of the Central Bank. I believe that he also enters a lot because of his loyalty to the public policies that Lula wants… and therefore he must already be well aligned with the idea of ​​lowering the interest rate as much as possible, as soon as possible. So my doubt –and I believe that of a good part of the market– is whether at the beginning of next year the directors of the Central Bank will already start voting with Galípolo and no longer with Roberto Campos Neto… I think his nomination goes along the same lines of not having such an independent Central Bank in practice in the coming years… Interest rates in the shorter terms should fall, because there will be direct interference, and, in the longer terms, they should rise, because, if you cut artificially (the interest rates), inflation rises, and that has a cost.”

RAFAEL PACHECO, ECONOMIST AT GUIDE INVESTIMENTOS

“Galípolo has two points: on the one hand, he’s a market guy, so you can say he has good knowledge and understands how the market mentality works, and he has good contacts. On the other hand, his academic background is more connected with people like André Lara Rezende, with the so-called Modern Monetary Theory, and he would be inclined to be more flexible with monetary policy… notion that you can’t just lower the interest rate right now. The majority of the Copom is still more cautious, but by the end of the year the government has more names to announce. And, if the government wants a majority in the Copom, it is because the government wants a different face for the Copom. The market is anticipating a drop in interest rates (in 2023), but the long part of the curve is widening, with the risk that there will be some error in conducting monetary policy… If he (Galípolo) becomes president of the BC, he would be more like the current government, but it’s not like Brazil is going to turn into Turkey or anything like that.”

EDUARDO MOUTINHO, MARKET ANALYST AT EBURY

“We don’t expect anything big from the markets, since the name was already expected. Galípolo is a very technical name, he is not inexperienced and should carry out a project in line with the current BC project… I do not think that Lula will intervene in the independence of the Central Bank (with the appointment of Galípolo). This is a less likely scenario, as he has other ways of interfering with monetary policy – ​​such as gradually changing the Board’s names or even changing the inflation target. We are already seeing a slowdown in the economy in several sectors and inflation that is a little more controlled, so there are arguments for a drop in the rate. This makes it a little more difficult to assess whether (the decisions of) the new (Copom) members are purely pressure from the political wing or a real necessity. So I think that (Galípolo) might not face any opposition from the market, but this is probably the first step towards a change in the Central Bank’s stance towards a more ‘dovish’ bias (soft on fighting inflation).”