This year, the M-department of BMW 50 blowing out candles, a birthday they celebrate with the first specific M model since the BMW M1. But those who hoped for an electric reincarnation of that supercar dating back to 1978 were disappointed: they opted for the BMW XM, a plug-in hybrid SUV. But what is not, may yet come. So says Frank Webber, the development head of the German constructor. After all, he made it clear that the Neue Platform, which will be launched in 2025, could also lead to an electric-powered super sports car. Towards a 100% electric production version of the hybrid BMW Vision M Concept from 2019, perhaps?

And there was even more good news, as Webber also stated that the rather unusually designed i Vision Circular Concept would not bore to the successor to the BMW i3.

Source: WhichCar