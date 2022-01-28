As a matter of urgency, that was how the Mexican National Team faced the match against Jamaica, a night that with the passing of the minutes made it difficult for El Tri, but that, in the end, led by Alexis Vega and Jesús Manuel Corona , managed to get ahead in the game and come from behind to sign a comeback that translates into three points.
However, prior to the match, the tension was evident in the environment of the National Team as the press and the fans demanded 3 points and Martino’s position as coach was beginning to be in danger. In addition, the group did not have a calm concentration, since the presence of the president of the Mexican Federation, Yon de Luisa, in the Tri trip generated enormous tension among the players.
De Luisa, who had not made a single trip together with El Tri, took the time to be part of the concentration in Jamaica with all the intention that her presence would generate discipline and order in a game that was vital for the group’s World Cup aspirations. of Martino. MedioTiempo indicates that unlike other trips, in the group the slightest sound of music was not heard and even the coexistence between players was limited, since the head had to be completely in the game. In the end, Mexico got a crucial victory that will release tension for everyone and will make the players get rid of the presence of the head of Mexico’s national teams.
