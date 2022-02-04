Electric transition yes, but without haste. BMW CEO Oliver Zipse looks to the future of the auto sector and the transition strategies undertaken by the group and other car manufacturers, warning of a too hasty farewell to diesel and petrol. The BMW number one hinted in a recent interview that the world is not yet ready to stop the sales of endothermic engines. Hence a thoughtful transition by the German brand that has not yet announced a deadline for stopping the sale and production of internal combustion engines.

In a recent interview with the German newspaper Automobilwoche, Zipse also addressed the issue of environmental impact that too abrupt farewell to ECIs could have on the environment, underlining that too rapid a transition could also have negative effects: “The largest market segment in absolute terms is by far the combustion engine in Germany, but also in Europe and the world”Zipse said. “Before you simply quit something like this within eight or ten years, you need to know what you are doing in that particular industry. Therefore, we also caution against doing it too early and not giving the transformation a chance to develop with the markets. It would be harmful to simply give up a technology in which one has an unnecessary global market position. I don’t think it would help the climate or anyone else ”.

The position taken by BMW seems clear and has arrived as evidence of this the announcement of the development of new and efficient combustion engines, with six and eight-cylinder units both diesel and petrol that the German manufacturer will offer in the coming years. In parallel, however, the commitment to electrification of the range will continue, with the arrival of the new Neue Klasse electric platform which will allow the creation of a new family of low-emission vehicles.