For the ninth consecutive year, BMW Manufacturing it leads in US auto exports by value, according to data released by the US Department of Commerce. The South Carolina plant exported 227,029 BMW Sports Activity Vehicles and Coupes in 2022, with an export value of nearly $9.6 billion. BMWs manufactured at the Spartanburg plant were exported through the Port of Charleston and five other Southeastern ports, while more than 17,000 BMWs were exported via rail freight.

The Spartanburg plant team produced 416,301 Sports Activity Vehicles and Coupes in 2022, the second-highest production total in the plant’s history. In 2022, 69,200 plug-in hybrid electric vehicles rolled off the assembly line, equal to the 16.6% of the total volume of the establishment. Model Xs from the Spartanburg plant accounted for just over 60 percent of all BMW vehicles sold in the United States last year. From April, the plant will begin production of the 2024 BMW X5 and BMW X6. “Free trade and open markets enable growth and prosperity. BMW and South Carolina are good examples – said Milan Nedeljković, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG for production – I am proud of the performance of the Spartanburg plant, which contributes to the success of the BMW Group.”

Since 1992, the BMW Group invested nearly $12.4 billion in its activities in South Carolina. BMW Manufacturing is the largest BMW Group plant in the world and produces more than 1,500 vehicles a day. “Customers around the world continue to demand high-quality BMWs made in South Carolina, and we are proud to be the largest exporter of automobiles by value for the past nine years. – added Robert Engelhorn, President and CEO of BMW Manufacturing – Our success is due to highly qualified and specialized workforce of the Spartanburg plant. These achievements are significant and clearly reinforce BMW’s ongoing commitment to South Carolina and the United States.”