Marvelous Europe shared the opening video for LOOP8: Summer of Godsthe RPG coming next June 6th in Europe on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

The trailer featuring the game’s opening cinematic gives players a look at some of the many characters to befriend, locations to explore, and enemies to face along the journey. The video also showcases the game’s stunning art style, with its detailed watercolor scenery and anime-influenced character designs, all accompanied by the original song.”Genfunkei” sung by NaHo/QiSui.

LOOP8 follows the story of the protagonist Nini and his companions in an attempt to bring down the Kegai, dangerous demonic entities that have brought humanity to the brink of extinction. Nini grew up on the now decayed space station called Hope, but will return to earth to spend the summer in Ashihara, one of mankind’s last remaining temples. Thanks to the skill Demon Sightis able to use her special connection to the Gods to reset the world, with each cycle allowing the entire party to loop through the eighth month until things go their way…or until the Kegai won’t win.

LOOP8: Summer of Gods – Opening

Source: Marvelous Europe