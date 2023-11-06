The German company presents the third bike to bear the M series badges, powered by the same 201 HP inline 4-cylinder as the S 1000 RR super sports bike. It will arrive in 2024 for 26,690 euros

In the automotive field, BMW has always reserved the initials M from the division Motorsports to the highest performing versions of its models, a long-standing habit that immediately attributes an iconic value to these cars. For a few years this practice has also been embraced in the field of two wheels and beyond superbikes M 1000 RR and the hyper-vitaminized naked M 1000 R, it’s now the turn of the powerful M 1000 XRbasically a super aggressive transposition of his already impressive one sport-tourer S 1000 XR. And like the latter, it features an engine derived from that of the S 1000 RR super sports car, only much more powerful and capable of pushing it up to 278 km/h of declared maximum speed.

BMW M 1000 XR: the design — The new M 1000 XR has sharp and compact shapes and it is extremely well looked after also in terms of aerodynamics. For this reason it has been equipped with quadruple fins on the front of the sides which crush the front end during deceleration and demonstrate their stabilizing force above 100 km/h. The aesthetic impact immediately exudes the model’s vocation for performance thanks to the iconic gods colors of BMW’s Motorsport division, or the unmistakable combination of Light Blue, Dark Blue And Redbut also the exhaust terminal in titanium with carbon caseback helps to immediately give this impression.

BMW M 1000 XR: the engine — The motor of the M 1000 XR, an in-line 4 from 999 cc obviously liquid cooled, it has been promptly refined for the precise peculiarities of this bike, but still manages to produce well 201 HP at 12,750 rpm, or 31 HP more than the S 1000 XR. This increase in power is assisted by a shorter secondary gear ratio due to a 47-tooth chainring compared to 45 on the S 1000 XR. Fourth, fifth and sixth gears have also been shortened for the benefit of traction, acceleration and thrust. The maximum torque is 113 Nm at 11,000 rpm, while the maximum rotation speed goes up to 14,600 rpm. The driving mode with whom to educate him Rd, Dynamic Race, Race Pro1-3 And Rain. As for the consumptionBMW declares 6.5l/100 km on the average Wmtc cycle while the emissions they are around 152 g/km. See also Sports programming on TV for this weekend

BMW M 1000 XR: chassis — The chassis of the M 1000 XR uses a chassis aluminum bridge as central element. There upside down fork with the 45 mm closed cartridge it is already equipped with the semi-active adjustment system Dynamic Damping Control and sports a lovely top plate to which a handlebar connects and in black aluminum with the model name laser engraved. The adjustable steering damper also stands out among the new features. The fork legs have also been modified to accommodate the 4-piston calipers M brakes, born from the experience in the Superbike World Championship and which are completed with two 320 mm brake discs with M calipers and a new radial master cylinder. At the rear there is a 265 mm disc with 2-piston caliper. The bike also adopts a pair of lightweight ones circles in 17″ forged aluminum which help keep the curb weight down 223kg.

BMW M 1000 XR: the equipment — There instrumentation of the M 1000 XR consists of a 6.5″ TFT display with interface for the datalogger which allows you to drive a wide range electronic equipment. In addition to the latest generation of the Dynamic Traction Control and the wheelie control function includes the Brake Slide Assist which assists the pilot during drifts, the Shift Assistant Pro for gear changes without using the clutch, theHill Start Control Pro which facilitates restarts on slopes, adaptive front lighting, the Launch Control and also the Pit Lane Limiter to precisely respect the speed indicated in the pit lane. Just to reiterate his propensity to frequent the circuits.

BMW M 1000 XR: the M competition package — For those who really want to squeeze the most out of the new M 1000 XR, BMW Motorrad has already prepared the special M Competition package. This is a series of even more refined components which, among other things, results in further quantifiable weight savings 3kg. This includes, among other things, the very light ones M Carbon rims and other elements of the line of the same name accessories such as the front mudguard, the rear mudguard with integrated chain guard, the side panels, the cover of the ignition lock and a fully adjustable footrest system for rider and passenger. See also Ten Hag punishes CR7: no Chelsea and from now on he will train alone

BMW M 1000 XR: rivals and price — There BMW M 1000 XR it is a candidate to be the most powerful and lightest motorcycle in its segment and in light of its sensational specifications there are not many models capable of keeping up with it. Its most accredited rival in this sense is a motorcycle which was itself unveiled just a handful of days ago: the Ducati Multistrada V4 Rs. Like the Teutonic beast, the Bolognese rival also uses a superbike-derived engine, namely the Desmosedici Stradale of the Panigale V4, configured here to produce 180 HP at 12,500 rpm and 118 Nm of torque from 9,500 rpm. If the pure power is in favor of the BMW, the declared dry weight of 211 kg is the same. However, the Ducati can take on more fuel, 22 liters versus 20. The degree of sophistication, with semi-active suspensions and various driving assistance devices, is still decidedly high for both. Ducati offers the Multistrada V4 Rs (click here for our test) starting from 37,740 euros while for its M 1000 BMW Motorrad announced a price much more content than 26,690 euros. Its arrival in dealerships is scheduled for 2024.

BMW M 1000 XR: technical data sheet — These are the technical specifications of the new M 1000 XR 2024 disclosed by BMW Motorrad during the presentation:

BMW M 1000 XR 2024 DATA SHEET MOTOR Nominal power 148 kW (201 HP) at 12,750 rpm Construction features Four-stroke in-line four-cylinder engine, with water/oil cooling and four valves for each cylinder Bore x stroke 80mm x 49.7mm Displacement 999 cc Maximum torque 113 Nm at 11,100 rpm Compression ratio 13.3 : 1 Carburetion preparation Electronic injection in the intake pipe / digital management: BMS-O with e-gas Exhaust system EU 5 PERFORMANCE AND CONSUMPTION Full speed 278 km/h Consumption per 100 km according to WMTC 6.5 l CO2 emissions according to WMTC 152 g/km Fuel type Super unleaded (max. 10% ethanol, E15), 95 ROZ/RON, 90 AKI ELECTRICAL SYSTEM Alternator Permanent magnet alternator with 450 W (rated power) Drums 12 V / 5 Ah, maintenance-free TRANSMISSION Clutch Multi-disc oil bath, anti-skipping, self-reinforcing Exchange 6-speed gearbox with front engagement integrated into the engine block Secondary transmission Endless X-ring chain with shock absorbers in the rear hub SETUP/BRAKES Chassis Double-spar aluminum composite frame, open cradle Front wheel guide / suspension Inverted telescopic fork, 45 mm diameter, electronically adjustable compression and rebound damping (Dynamic ESA) Rear wheel guide / suspension Dynamic “Electronic Suspension Adjustment”, electronic spring preload, electronically regulated rebound and compression Front/rear deflection 138mm / 138mm Wheelbase 1,548 mm Advance 117.4mm Steering head angle Steering head angle Circles Forged aluminum rim Front rim dimensions 3.50 x 17″ Rear rim dimensions 6.00 x 17″ Front tyre 120/70 ZR17 Rear tire 200/55 ZR17 Front brake Double disc brake, Ø 320 mm, 4-piston fixed caliper Rear brake Single disc, Ø 265 mm, 2-piston floating caliper ABS BMW Motorrad Integral ABS (semi-integral, switchable) MEASUREMENTS / WEIGHTS Seat height at empty weight 850 mm Horse bow with empty weight 1,905 mm Useful capacity of the tank about 20 l of which reserve about 4 litres Length 2,170 mm (above rear wheel) Height 1,382 mm (above mirror, at DIN curb weight) Length 850 mm (without accessories) Curb weight with full tank of petrol 223kg Total weight allowed 450kg Payload (with standard equipment) 227kg Dry weight 211kg See also Inter, season tickets are back after two years: seat confirmations will start on Wednesday