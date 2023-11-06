In the world of cinema, horror films usually have scenes that are not appropriate for all audiences, as there are quite graphic murders of people and that type of detail, but there are filmmakers who go one step further with dismemberments. This leads us to the fact that recently people who have seen a certain film have had to leave the cinemas, because it is so grotesque that somewhat sensitive minds could not bear it in some way.

The directors in charge of causing nightmares and disgust in people are Verena Paravel and Lucien Castaing-Taylor, who in films have exposed parts of the human body, but not as the external ones that we know, but with organs that the public did not intend to see in their entire existence. And in a short time they launched Leviathan and Canibawhich are not the protagonists of this note, but have left a certain mark on those who have had the opportunity to see them.

The work in question is named after The Factory of the Human Body, this is a horror documentary that basically shows the work of doctors and nurses on a daily basis in a hospital in France. Only here we are shown human parts in the most unconventional way, that is, when they carry out different types of operations, and that is projected crudely on the screen, something that probably the most sensitive people will not be able to endure.

The comments were not sent after the premiere at the Cannes festival, since the images may be more horrifying than expected, since they have used cameras with lenses that take almost everything in detail, and therefore provoking different levels of disgust. Something that stands out is that it is not so easily accessible on conventional streaming pages, so we will have to take a look at specific ones such as Filmin Latino.

Editor’s note: Honestly, I’m curious about what this film could look like, but not really enough to take a look at it. To begin with, I’m not into horror movies, so it’s better not to risk having a bad experience.