One of the most famous streamers on the Italian Twitch scene has just made an important announcement regarding his future: the well-known content creator Blur announced, during a video published together with Dario Mocciaof having decided the day on which he will end his career as a streamer.

As reported in the short clip that is literally making the rounds Tik Tok Italy, the streamer confirmed that he has it in mind the day he stops doing his famous live showsalso explaining why.

The well-known streamer has declared that he intends to leave the Twitch scene on October 25, 2027that is, in about 3 years. This decision was born from the desire to make a big change in one’s lifestyle.

“It refers to a date that a person I knew liked a lot. So, since the idea was to live this freedom together, I would like to dedicate my abandonment to her… abandoning on that date, to be together forever.“.

Following the chosen date, the streamer then declared, the intention is to change jobs completely: after years and years of success on the web, Blur has decided to take off in a different and still unknown field.



#Blur #Reveals #Date #Leave #Twitch #Streaming