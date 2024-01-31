We are practically touching the month of February, and with that come quite interesting video games, among them we have Mario Vs. Donkey Kongan installment that shows us the return of the classic originally seen in G.B.A. but that later took a different direction on the consoles D.S.. And now that we are two weeks away from receiving it in Switch, Nintendo It gives us a very important message that will appeal to those who were already eager to try it.

This is neither more nor less than a playable demo, which is made available to users who have a company account and access the eShop. And there were no dates or anything, but at this moment you can play, specifically a few levels to generate excitement. There will even be a few new features so that veterans will also have something different to try.

Here is the video of the announcement:

Here is the synopsis of the game:

Donkey Kong has stolen all the Mini-Mario toys from the factory, and Mario has to get them back! He runs, jumps, and backflips to retrieve them in over 130 levels in this puzzle-style twist on classic platform action. The rivalry that originally heated up on the Game Boy Advance system returns on the Nintendo Switch system with newly added cooperative play, all-new worlds, updated music and visuals, and other new ways to play. Put your brain to work and discover the best way to reach the Mini-Mario toys in platform and puzzle challenges in eight different worlds. Keep an eye out for enemies, avoid dangers, and use the tools scattered around the place. See if you can get a Perfect score on each level!

Remember that Mario Vs. Donkey Kong the next one is released February 16 on Nintendo Switch.

Via: Nintendo

Editor's note: This is one of the games that will stand out in the month of February, even though it will later be overshadowed by Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. However, passing all the levels on a Switch Oled will be a total delight that will not be missed by anything in the world.