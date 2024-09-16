“Teleradiology is at the center of numerous debates. We have opened several discussion tables, one with Agenas, precisely to try to find a solution to the problems of old legislation that is nailing us down a little and limiting what has been, in parallel, technological progress in recent years”. This was stated by Andrea Giovagnoni, president of Sirm, the Italian Society of Medical Radiology, participating in the conference organized by the Federation of Italian Medical-Scientific Societies (Fism) on the topic of digital transformation and artificial intelligence, today at the Ministry of Health.

“The rules – explains Giovagnoni – are from 10 years ago. Things have changed now, the rules have not, but we must not bite off more than we can chew. It is one of the issues we will discuss in the States General in November, when we will bring together the 12,500 radiologists registered with the scientific society, and which bring together different souls within the profession to find a compromise, especially for such an important issue”. In this regard, “for a few years we have opened a discussion table with two other international scientific societies, French and Spanish, precisely because we have similar problems and perhaps, precisely with the contamination of different European experiences, we could certainly find a framework for what – he concludes – is the right path to take”.