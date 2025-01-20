Last November, Bluesky was greatly favored by the crisis of ‘X’, formerly Twitter, after the United States presidential elections. Little known until then despite having a more than similar appearance to Elon Musk’s network –The colors are identical and instead of a bird their logo is a butterfly blue on a white background -, the exodus of users who decided to leave regarding content moderation.

From the 2.89 million users it had a year ago, it has risen to 25.94 million at the end of 2024, which has forced an increase in the workforce and moderation staff, since complaints on the social network created in 2019 by the co-founder of Twitter They have grown 17%.

The moderators team It is currently made up of 100 people -four times more than a year ago- who work 24 hours a day and have psychological support to face exposure to graphic content, which has also grown in recent months.

Like the number of users, complaints increased from 358,000 in 2023 to 6.48 million in 2024, with a notable rebound since September. Director of Trust and Safety, Aaron Rodericks, explained that “the increase in new users has brought with it growth linked to the number of complicated, disturbing and downright bizarre edge cases that the trust and safety team must deal with.”









Main complaints

The complaints were mainly made about individual posts (3.5 million), but also profiles (47,000), lists (45,000), direct messages (17,700), feeds (5,300) and starter packages (1,900).

Although the complaints were made for various reasons, those that indicate antisocial behavior, such as harassment or intolerance, stand out (1.75 million); misleading content, such as phishing, misinformation or false claims about identity or affiliations (1.20 million) and ‘spam’ (1.40 million).

Likewise, in 2024, Bluesky applied 5.5 million tags. That is, warnings about the content that are added as a result of the detection made by its automated systems and subsequent review by its moderation team. The main ones were due to sexual-figurative (55,422), rude (22,412) and spam (13,201).

The moderation team also removed 66,308 accounts and 6,334 registrations, while automated systems removed 35,842 accounts and 282 registrations.