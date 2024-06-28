The communication from the Race Direction to place the episode which occurred in the final stages of qualifying in Austria under investigation had generated the fear of facing a possible penalty to the detriment of Luke Browning, poleman for the first time in his career in F3, and so it was. In the last minutes, in fact, the British driver from Hitech was fined three positionsi on the starting grid.

Fortunately for him, the pole position he achieved will not be changed for Sunday’s Feature Race, but only for tomorrow’s Sprint. This means that tomorrow will become 12th place 15°A penalty determined by theimpeding occurred to the detriment of Dino Beganovic at the entrance to turn 9 in the final minutes of qualifying, a fact that slowed down the Swede from Prema.

An episode curiously very similar to what happened in Formula 1 last year at the same point during the Sprint qualifying, in that case with Piastri slowed down by Charles Leclerc, who also in that circumstance was penalised three positions.