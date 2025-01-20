The Superior Court of Justice of the Basque Country (TSJPV) has ruled in a ruling that declares a sanction imposed inadmissible a worker for tracking search history that accessed pornographic content with the corporate cell phone when he worked as a security guard.

The company ‘Trisquel Seguridad’ must pay 7,501 euros in compensation to the victim, plus interest for violation of fundamental rights. As stated by the Justice, They argue that the sanction constitutes a violation of the worker’s right to privacy when accessing private cell phone searchesrelying on the article 18 of the Constitution.

“The absence of an express prohibition on the use of the company’s cell phone for private purposes means that the worker has a reasonable expectation of privacy in its use,” is what the TSJPV has ruled in relation to the event that occurred. Furthermore, they argue that the company had not specified to the worker the specific use of the corporate cell phonenor if I could use it for personal use.

In March 2023, the company began to suspect the security guard after realizing that they were consumed in their whole all mobile data on the phone when downloading pornographic content.









It was then that the company had opened a disciplinary file, classifying the event as “very serious infringement” for accessing pornographic content with the corporate cell phone. The employee had been working as a security guard for more than 10 years.

The victim, who did not agree with the decision, filed a lawsuit against his company. to the Social Court number 7 of Bilbao, but he ratified the sanction. However, the affected person decided to appeal to the TSJPV, which ruled in favor of him.