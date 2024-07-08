There Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree launch resonancethe expansion of FromSoftware’s first open world, has also done well for other titles of the studio, which have seen a notable return of players, such as Bloodborne for PS4 (also playable in backwards compatibility on PS5), another very famous soulslike.
According to TrueTrophies, which crunched data from over 3.1 million active PSN accounts, Bloodborne has seen a 57% increase in its number of players over the month of Juneo. Even more interestingly, in the last week of the month, following the launch of Shadow of the Erdtree, Bloodborne’s player count increased by 11%, placing it at the 65th most played PlayStation title of the week.
Unrequited love
In short, interest in Shadow of the Erdtree seems to have spread to the entire genre, bringing benefits even to very old titles.
Bloodborne is a PS4 exclusive video game which fans have been asking for years for at least a remastered edition, which would improve its unfortunately poor performance. Despite the rumors and continuous appeals, Sony has not yet responded, leaving it untouched. There has also been talk of a possible PC version, which has also remained unanswered, despite PlayStation’s efforts to launch its other first-party titles on the platform.
In the meantime, a Bloodborne-inspired kart game has been released, which has had a great response, as well as a PC demake with PS1 graphics, which has also attracted public attention. In short, there is interest in Bloodborne, it just remains to be seen whether Sony wants to do something with it.
