There Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree launch resonancethe expansion of FromSoftware’s first open world, has also done well for other titles of the studio, which have seen a notable return of players, such as Bloodborne for PS4 (also playable in backwards compatibility on PS5), another very famous soulslike.

According to TrueTrophies, which crunched data from over 3.1 million active PSN accounts, Bloodborne has seen a 57% increase in its number of players over the month of Juneo. Even more interestingly, in the last week of the month, following the launch of Shadow of the Erdtree, Bloodborne’s player count increased by 11%, placing it at the 65th most played PlayStation title of the week.