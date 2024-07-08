The news of the knee operation of Marisoltalented dancer of the famous talent show on Canale 5, Friendsis making the rounds on the web. The announcement came like a bolt from the blue, causing quite a bit of concern among fans of the program.

Marisol, much loved by the public and followed by a large group of followers, personally shared the images from the hospital, showing her bandaged leg. This made it clear that the surgery involved the kneea health problem that the young woman had already begun to manifest during the evening of Amici. In the post from the hospital, Marisol wrote: “War is over”, implying that the operation was successful.

Marisol undergoes knee surgery: she will have to stop for some time

The dancer had already anticipated to her fans that she would have to undergo surgery due to a serious problem with her joint. During the evening performances, in fact, Marisol had performed with her knee bandaged, already showing the first symptoms. Despite this, her determination and talent allowed her to win second place at Amici 23.

After the talent show ended, Marisol explained to fans that the knee problem was quite serious and that she would have to take a break to fully heal. She also hinted at the possibility of a surgical interventionreassuring her supporters that she would not be away from the scene for long.

The positive message shared by the hospital suggests that the surgery was successful. Now, Marisol will probably begin a rehabilitation process necessary to return to dancing at her best. News of the surgery has quickly spread on social media, with many fans sending messages of speedy recovery to the young dancer.

Marisol, despite the injury, has always given her best during her performances, demonstrating extraordinary strength and passion. Fans hope to see her back on stage soon, even stronger and more determined than before.

