Lots of Italy at Wimbledon again today, 2 July 2024, for the second day of the London Slam live on TV and streaming on Sky. The first round matches are scheduled, starting at 2:30 pm Italian time on the Centre Court, at 2:00 pm on Court 1 and at 12:00 pm on the peripheral courts.

On field 7, spotlight on Lorenzo Musetti: the 25th seed, fresh from the final played at Queen’s, makes his debut at 12 in the first match against the French Constant Lestienne.

On court 18, the second match on the schedule is the continuation of the challenge between Mattia Bellucci and the American Ben Shelton: Bellucci leads 2 sets to 1 against the number 14 seed.

On field number 4, at 12 Luca Nardi makes his debut against Argentine Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

On court number 9, Flavio Cobolli in the third match – in the Italian afternoon – plays against the Australian Rinky Hijikata.

Court number 17 speaks Italian. Luciano Darderi opens at 12 against the British Jan Choinski. Next up, Lucia Bronzetti against the Canadian Leylah Fernandez.

Wimbledon live tv and streaming

The Wimbledon tournament is live exclusively on Sky and streamed on NOW. Two reference channels: Sky Sport Tennis (203) where all the matches on Centre Court will be broadcast, and Sky Sport Arena (204), with the other most interesting challenges. In addition, 6 dedicated channels, renamed for the occasion Sky Sport Wimbledon 1-6 (from 252 to 257), for all the other courts.

