Bloober Team Is Apparently Working on a Game for Nintendo at least according to what Piotr Babieno, the president of the software house, said. The news was immediately linked to the teaser trailer of Emio just released by Mario’s house. It’s not a real announcement, actually, but information that emerged from an interview given to PAP Biznes, related to the remake of Silent Hill 2 and the company’s future projects.

Emio or not Emio?

“The decision to end the collaboration with Draw Distance has nothing to do with Take-Two terminating the contract. Both pieces of information appeared at the same time, but were completely unrelated to each other,” explained Babieno, who then went on to introduce the Nintendo-related project: “Project M, although its budget is significantly smaller than the games we are working on, It is extremely important for our long-term plans.

Furthermore, we are working on it in collaboration with the world’s best game developers for Nintendo platformsso we can’t afford to just make a decent game.”

Of course, there is nothing confirmed and the connection could be a coincidence, but the coincidence of the two pieces of news is at least suspicious and there could be something behind it. In any case, let’s wait and see. We will probably soon have new information both on Bloober Team’s future projects and on Emio, which has already caused a sensation, considering that Nintendo is not associated with the horror genre. At most there are Luigi’s Mansion, but we don’t think they will scare anyone.