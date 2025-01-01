He FBI investigates as “an act of terrorism” the attack perpetrated this morning in New Orleans (USA) by a man who has killed at least 10 people with a truck on Bourbon Street, in the so-called French Quarter. Subsequently, he abandoned his truck and opened fire on the crowd of people who were celebrating the New Year around 3:00 in the morning.

According to the New Orleans Police Departmentat least 35 people were reportedly injured in the attack, including two police officers against whom the attacker opened fire after abandoning the vehicle after carrying out the mass attack.

The authorities continue working on the ground, where “improvised explosives” have been found in the pickup truck used by the perpetrator and for which the FBI has opened an investigation as an “act of terrorism.”





“Improvised explosive devices have been found and we are working to confirm whether they are viable devices or not,” he confirmed. Alethea Duncanassistant special agent in charge of the FBI’s New Orleans office.

Videos captured during the moments in which the attacker carried out the attack show the dimension of the massacre, leaving terrible images of despair and victims lying on the road in the most touristy neighborhood of the city.





These images can be seen in videos spread through social networks, which have been recorded by eyewitnesses in the area around Bourbon Street, where emergency teams can be seen working and police officers gathered in a cordoned-off area of ​​the street. street.