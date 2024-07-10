As happens every time we approach the middle of the month, PlayStation has revealed the list of games that will be part of the PlayStation Plus service for all Extra and Deluxe level subscribers. On this occasion, The list will give us the opportunity to enjoy some quite striking deliveries.

Starting next July 16thall users of the Extra and Deluxe levels of PlayStation Plus will be able to enjoy titles such as Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion and No More Heroes III. This is the full list:

Remnant II – Standard Edition | PS5

Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion | PS4, PS5

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord | PS4, PS5

The Jackbox Party Pack 9 | PS4, PS5

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous | PS4, PS5

No More Heroes 3 | PS4, PS5

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Complete Edition | PS4

Deadcraft | PS4

Steep | PS4

For their part, all those with a Deluxe subscription will not only be able to enjoy this selection, but will also have access to the following PlayStation VR titles and classics:

Job Simulator | PS VR2

Summoner | PS4, PS5

Ratchet and Clank Size Matters | PS4, PS5

Jeanne d’Arc | PS4, PS5

Remember, All of these titles will be available to all PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe users starting next July 16, and you’ll be able to find them until further notice. In related news, these are the games for PlayStation Plus Essentials in July.

This is quite an interesting selection. As a fan of No More Heroes, my recommendation is No More Heroes IIIIt’s not a perfect game, but it’s a pretty entertaining one, and the performance on PlayStation is much better compared to the Switch version.

Via: PlayStation Blog