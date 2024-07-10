As happens every time we approach the middle of the month, PlayStation has revealed the list of games that will be part of the PlayStation Plus service for all Extra and Deluxe level subscribers. On this occasion, The list will give us the opportunity to enjoy some quite striking deliveries.
Starting next July 16thall users of the Extra and Deluxe levels of PlayStation Plus will be able to enjoy titles such as Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion and No More Heroes III. This is the full list:
- Remnant II – Standard Edition | PS5
- Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion | PS4, PS5
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord | PS4, PS5
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 | PS4, PS5
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous | PS4, PS5
- No More Heroes 3 | PS4, PS5
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Complete Edition | PS4
- Deadcraft | PS4
- Steep | PS4
For their part, all those with a Deluxe subscription will not only be able to enjoy this selection, but will also have access to the following PlayStation VR titles and classics:
- Job Simulator | PS VR2
- Summoner | PS4, PS5
- Ratchet and Clank Size Matters | PS4, PS5
- Jeanne d’Arc | PS4, PS5
Remember, All of these titles will be available to all PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe users starting next July 16, and you’ll be able to find them until further notice. In related news, these are the games for PlayStation Plus Essentials in July.
Author’s Note:
This is quite an interesting selection. As a fan of No More Heroes, my recommendation is No More Heroes IIIIt’s not a perfect game, but it’s a pretty entertaining one, and the performance on PlayStation is much better compared to the Switch version.
Via: PlayStation Blog
