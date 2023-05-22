Sunday, March 19, 2023



| Updated 05/22/2023 1:37 p.m.

Rosa Rodríguez, better known on social networks as @enfermerarubia, is the next guest at the ‘Authentic, much more than influencers’ cycle, which is taking place in Torre Pacheco. In this case, the appointment will be next Wednesday, March 22 at 8:30 p.m. at the Cuatro Rosas venue (Calle Juan León, 19).

Rosa is a registered nurse in Murcia, with a great purpose in networks: health education. She brings visibility to the profession in a dynamic and fresh way, from a young and informal point of view, combining the fun and entertainment of social networks with direct and spontaneous learning. With her account @enfermerarubia she has managed to connect millions of people with the healthcare world, fighting against misinformation and ‘fake news’.

Rodríguez assures that, after the pandemic, the figure of health professionals has taken on great importance. Specifically, nursing has become more visible, “for this reason, the purpose of my account is to bring the user closer to getting to know it more closely. Providing value and visibility to the profession in a dynamic and fresh way, from a young and informal point of view. Trying to unite the fun of networks and knowledge ». His account already has more than 406,000 followers on TikTok and 92,000 on Instagram. The cycle is organized by the Torre Pacheco City Council and coordinated by the journalist and writer Lola Gracia.