Rome, 25-year-old died on a scooter: a call to 112, but there is nobody on the spot. Omission of aid hypothesis

Omission of aid. This is the hypothesis being investigated in Rome after the death of a 25-year-old who was riding his scooter yesterday evening in via di Casal del Marmo, a north-western suburb of the capital. A man called 112 who then walked away. When the ambulance arrived, the victim, Marco Mannage, was already dead.

The investigators do not exclude that the young man of Bengali origin may have been involved in an accident with another vehicle which then fled. The boy was a keen cricketer who played for Roma Young Boys. “You were the leader of our team,” the team wrote on his profile. “May you attain nibbana. I wish you to be happy wherever you are”.