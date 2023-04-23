US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the United States temporarily suspended operations at its embassy in Khartoum, and evacuated all American employees and their families safely in light of the continuing events in Sudan.

“We will continue to assist the Americans in Sudan in planning for their safety and inform the American citizens in the region of the latest developments in the situation there,” Blinken added in a statement, reiterating calls for the two sides of the clashes to urgently extend and broaden the Eid truce for a permanent cessation of hostilities.