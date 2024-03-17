WDuring a visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to South Korea, North Korea fired a missile, according to South Korean military sources. The South Korean Armed Forces General Staff said North Korea fired an “unidentified ballistic missile” toward the East Sea, also known as the Sea of ​​Japan, on Monday. The Japanese coast guard also confirmed the missile launch.

Blinken traveled to Seoul on Sunday to take part in the third Summit for Democracy, which was initiated by US President Joe Biden. He also wants to meet his South Korean colleague Cho Tae Yul on the sidelines of the talks.

USA and South Korea are conducting military exercises

On Thursday, the USA and South Korea ended their joint military exercise “Freedom Shield”, which included, among other things, missile interception and air strike exercises. On the last day of the maneuver, North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un presented a new tank, according to state media, and also got behind the wheel during the presentation. Pyongyang had previously said Washington and Seoul would pay a “heavy price” for their exercises.

Relations between North and South Korea are currently at a low point. Kim wants to expand weapons development, including tactical nuclear weapons. In response, South Korea and the United States have increased their defense cooperation.

Monday's test was North Korea's second missile test this year. In mid-January, North Korea tested a missile equipped with a maneuverable hypersonic warhead. The UN Security Council has passed numerous resolutions calling on North Korea to stop its nuclear and missile programs. North Korea carried out its first nuclear test in 2006.