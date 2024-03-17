The issue of water scarcity was part of the discussion this Sunday in the first debate of the candidates for the Head of Government of Mexico City.

In the utopias of Clara Taboada, children take land swimming classes, because the pools have no water, said Santiago Taboada, candidate of the PAN, PRI and PRD for the Head of Government of Mexico City.

The former mayor of Benito Juárez pointed out that the utopias created in Iztapalapa by Clara Brugada are a model to take the photo, and that what is required is that there are health and drainage services.

In response, Clara Brugada said that speaking badly about Iztapalapa is classism.

However, Taboada said that he loves Iztapalapa so much that he will save it from destruction, and stressed that what he wants most is for there to be quality of life.

Meanwhile, the Citizen Movement candidate, Salomón Chertorivski, accused that Taboada's proposal, for the pink card in Mexico City, sounds the most PRIist.

This Sunday, March 17, the First Debate between the candidates for the Head of Government of Mexico City continues LIVE.

The candidacies of “VA X LA CDMX” participate, whose candidate is Santiago Taboada Cortina; “Let's Continue Making History in Mexico City”, whose standard bearer is Clara Marina Brugada Molina, and of the Citizen Movement party, whose candidate is Salomón Chertorivski Woldenberg.

The organization of the meeting was carried out by the Electoral Institute of Mexico City (IECM).

The topics of the first debate will be: 1) Growth, economic development and public finances, and 2) Human Development, Welfare State and Social Policy.