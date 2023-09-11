Blinken: Kyiv will negotiate if Russia comes up with such an initiative

The United States is confident that Ukraine will be ready to negotiate with Russia if Moscow makes such a proposal. This opinion was expressed by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

He noted that Washington will support Kyiv and join the negotiations. Blinken also added that the conflict must end “on fair and sustainable terms that reflect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

At the same time, he noted that at the moment the United States does not see any signs of Moscow’s interest in a diplomatic resolution of the conflict.

When it comes to negotiations, it takes two to tango. So far we have seen no signs that [президент России] Vladimir Putin is interested in diplomacy. If he wants, then I think the Ukrainians will be the first to enter into negotiations Antony Blinken US Secretary of State

Europe called negotiations with Russia inevitable

Earlier, French politician and publicist Luc Ferry said that negotiations with Russia are becoming an inevitable outcome due to the failure of the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU). He noted that Kyiv’s counteroffensive was unsuccessful even despite multi-billion dollar US military support. He supported Sarkozy’s opinion that Ukraine is a bridge between the Russian Federation and the West.

A similar opinion was expressed by Richard Balfe, a member of the House of Lords of the British Parliament. He pointed to the fact that Ukraine and Russia are geographical neighbors, and therefore peace negotiations are inevitable. At the same time, he emphasized that negotiations between Moscow and Kiev will begin when Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky wants it.

Related materials:

Ukraine did not see the prerequisites for negotiations with Russia in the near future

In turn, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, said that the start of peace negotiations with Russia is now out of the question. According to him, Kyiv will not negotiate while Russian President Vladimir Putin remains in power. In addition, the republic will think about negotiations only if Russian troops begin to suffer serious defeats at the front, Podolyak noted.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba also said that Kyiv does not see the possibility of negotiating with Moscow in the near future. He admitted that Ukraine hears such calls, but it will ignore them.

See also Oil Oil-producing countries decided to continue to increase production despite falling prices We will do everything within the framework of international law and criminal law to ensure that these voices fade away Dmitry Kuleba Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

On July 1, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that negotiations with Russia are possible only if his country reaches its internationally recognized borders. According to him, we are talking about the 1991 borders, which include not only the southeast of the country, but also Crimea.

Moscow did not refuse negotiations

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia has never refused negotiations with Kiev. At the same time, no one discussed new peace initiatives with Moscow on the situation around Ukraine, he added.

According to the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of the Russian Federation, Sergei Lavrov, to begin peace negotiations on the conflict in Ukraine, Western countries need to take into account the interests of Russia. At the same time, he called the thesis about Russia’s refusal to negotiate on Ukraine a lie.