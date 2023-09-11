FALFURRIAS, Texas — While patrolling through the tough brush along the border in South Texas, Don White of the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office stopped to study some empty water jugs, torn clothing and several footprints confused, looking for signs of migrants who might have gotten lost in the scorching heat.

“This is old,” White said, pointing to the faint footprints. “No one is in danger right now.” At least for now, he said quietly.

Fewer people are crossing from Mexico this year compared to last year, but there have been more than 500 deaths in 2023 — confirmed by the discovery of bodies or partial remains by White and others like him. In 2022, one of the deadliest in recent years, there were 853 confirmed deaths.

Tracking immigrant deaths is an imperfect science. Many drown trying to cross the Rio Grande; Others perish due to stifling desert conditions or lack of water, and their deaths are attributed to dehydration, heatstroke, or hypothermia. This summer’s unrelenting heat, combined with stifling humidity, has contributed to many deaths, local and U.S. officials said.

The Border Patrol has been posting warnings on social media.

“Extreme temperatures contributed to 45 people being rescued and 10 people dying due to the heat and dangerous conditions,” Jason Owens, the agency’s director, wrote in July on X, formerly known as Twitter. He said his agents had found 13 dead immigrants the week before.

Even migrants who manage to cross the river and reach inland face countless challenges, White said. Guided by smugglers, many migrants take risky routes to avoid a Border Patrol checkpoint in Falfurrias, about 80 miles north of the Rio Grande, often without enough food or water to endure a day’s journey.

The southwestern border of the United States has become known as one of the deadliest in the world. Since 1998, at least 7,805 people have died trying to cross the border with Mexico and more than 3,527 remain missing, reports the Colibrí Center for Human Rights, an advocacy organization that reports on missing migrants and conducts DNA searches for identify remains.

“It doesn’t take long for someone to become disoriented and lost here,” White, 70, said.

White’s phone never stops ringing with messages from desperate people, mainly from Latin America, with missing family members. He read messages from a woman from Guatemala who had not heard from her brother for months. “Please find him,” she wrote. She had included a photo and a description: 28 years old, black eyes, dark skin and a tattoo of a rose.

For White, that was little to work with. “Without coordinates, how can you find someone lost in this vast land?” she said.

Not all cases are like this. She pulled out a photograph of a man she had helped rescue in the sweltering terrain outside Falfurrias. The man, a 44-year-old Mexican immigrant named Arnulfo, was so emaciated and dehydrated that he no longer looked like the man who appeared on the identification he was carrying. Paramedics quickly administered three liters of intravenous saline solution, which White says likely saved his life.

Arnulfo was deported to Mexico. However, he crossed illegally again and now works at a restaurant in Mississippi. Contacted by phone, Arnulfo, who did not want his last name published for fear of being deported, said he was eternally grateful to the men who found him. “He would have died, for sure,” he said.

The bodies of those who do not survive are usually sent to morgues and then sometimes buried in unmarked graves. Some are sent to laboratories for further tests to determine how they died. Molly Kaplan, a doctoral researcher, works as a case manager with Operation Identification, a Texas State University project, analyzing the remains and belongings of dead immigrants to help identify them. She said she was still reeling from a case that took more than a decade to solve.

Sandra Yaneth Aguilar was 14 years old in 2007 when she crossed the border near Brownsville, Texas, and then disappeared. After years of not knowing his whereabouts, his mother submitted a DNA sample in 2011. But it wasn’t until 2022 that researchers compared the sample to remains that had been found four years earlier in an unmarked grave, along with those of dozens of other unidentified people in neighboring Willacy County. Sandra’s remains were given to her family, who now lives in the northeastern United States.

“You think, I was only 14 years old. Where was I when I was 14? My biggest problem at that age was learning to drive, and this girl was immigrating alone, trying to reach her family,” said Molly Scott, 20, a Texas state laboratory assistant.

The laboratory has more than 300 human remains and dozens of containers and bags containing personal items found in the bushes: rosaries, prayer stamps, dirty clothes. The lab also has skeletal fragments — a woman hit by a truck, a man found dead in arid land — and researchers are working to identify them. Since the project began in 2013, the operation has received 483 remains and identified 95, including 24 this year.

“We will continue with our current muggy weather throughout September. “October begins the cooling trend, enough not to affect those who cross so much.”

For now, he will continue looking for fresh tracks in the undergrowth.

By: EDGAR SANDOVAL