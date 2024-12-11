Bladder cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in the world and especially affects men; especially between 65 and 70 years old. Tumors usually appear in the cells inside the bladder. In most cases, this type of cancer is detected when it is in its initial stage. Even if treatment has been successful, it is advisable to perform frequent follow-up tests because it is a type of cancer that has a tendency to recur.

Causes of bladder cancer

Factors that influence the appearance of the disease

This type of cancer occurs due to an abnormality in the cells of the bladder that reproduce rapidly in an incorrect way. These affected cells undergo a mutation and do not die forming tumors.

Although the exact cause of this cancer has not been determined, a series of factors that influence its appearance have been identified. For example, excessive tobacco use, exposure to radiation or chemicals, and some parasitic infections are risk factors. But, despite this, there are sick people who do not correspond to any of these factors. The hereditary factor must also be taken into account.





The bladder is made up of several layers (serous layer, outer covering; muscular layer or detrusor muscle – external, middle and internal – and mucosal layer formed by the urothelium or transitional epithelium and connective tissue. Most bladder cancers begin in the urothelium.

Some types of bladder cancer are:

– Urothelial carcinoma. It is the most common and originates in the urothelial cells that line the inside of the bladder.

– Squamous cell carcinoma. One possible cause is schistosomiasis.

– Squamous cell carcinoma. It appears in the flat cells on the surface of bladder tissue.

– Small cell carcinoma. They begin in neuroendocrine cells.

– Adenocarcinoma. It can appear in the glands that secrete mucus in the bladder.

– Sarcoma. They begin in the muscle cells of the bladder.

Symptoms of bladder cancer

blood in urine

The most common symptoms of this disease are pain when urinating and traces of blood in the urine. In many cases it is also associated with some pain in the pelvic area. This condition is sometimes completed with pain in the back and the continued and very frequent sensation of needing to go to the bathroom to urinate.

Bladder cancer diagnosis

Analysis of bladder tissues

The doctor uses various tests and analyzes to diagnose the disease. The first measure will probably be a cytoscopy, which involves inserting a tube with a lens through the urethra to observe possible abnormalities. In the same process, a biopsy can be done, collecting tissues from the area for later analysis. In parallel, a urine sample is analyzed and imaging screening tests are also usually performed. Once the existence of cancer is confirmed, more tests are performed (x-rays, MRI, etc.) to gauge the size of the affected area and determine if the cancer has spread.

Doctors usually use a classification from I to IV in Roman numerals to establish the degree of involvement, with phase I being the least affected and phase IV being the one in which other organs are affected.

Bladder cancer treatment and medication

Treatment depends on many factors

To determine which treatment is appropriate, various factors must be weighed, such as the type of cancer, what stage it is in, and the patient’s general state of health must also be taken into account to know if a more or less aggressive treatment can be performed. . There are several techniques that are used. The first is usually surgery to remove the cancerous tumors detected. Chemotherapy sessions are then performed that affect the affected area or the entire body depending on the diagnosis. The use of radiotherapy and immunotherapy is also common.

Once the patient is cured, he or she will have to undergo periodic examinations to check that the cancer does not return.

Bladder cancer prevention

Do not smoke or expose yourself to radiation

There is no preventive method that guarantees that the disease will not develop, but it is advisable not to fall into the risk factors. It is important not to smoke and not be exposed to chemical or radioactive substances.