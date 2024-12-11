Journalist Josep Pedrerol found himself in a compromising situation on Tuesday night after explode live with its talk show hosts and be heard by viewersa moment that quickly went viral on social networks. Shortly after, the presenter started the broadcast of The Jugones Chiringuito showing your face with humor.

“I’ll hear you all next time, I’ll hear you all next time, okay?” […] All! Everyone, damn it! we are on vacation“, said the sports journalist during a Chiringuito Inside during the match between Atalanta and Real Madrid in the Champions League.

After the commotion generated on social networks, the program itself took advantage of it to launch a video of Pedrerol writing “angry” on a sheet of paper shortly before the evening broadcast began.

Later, the presenter, with humor, added in a new publication: “They caught me”. And to start the program, Pedrerol began in his own way: “Ancelotti, Vinicius, Atalanta, Lucas Vázquez, Ceballos, Bellingham… Pedrerol, Josep Pedrerol, am I good or bad?”

That was the only mention he made of the conflict until the end of the broadcast, when Pedrerol indirectly referred to his insult towards his co-stars: “By the way, don’t be angry…”.