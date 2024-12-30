A woman is hospitalized after being thrown by a man from a fourth floor in Marbella

A 46-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly throwing a 32-year-old woman with whom he had sporadic relations from a fourth floor in the early hours of this Sunday in Marbella and who was later transferred to a hospital in the town of Malaga.

According to sources from the National Police to Europa Press, the woman had gone to the house where the events occurred after a call from the alleged aggressor. Apparently, this last person would have caused the victim to fall from a fourth floor to a second.

The National Police have arrested the man for attempted homicide, and the investigation is currently open.