Microsoft has again confirmed the delay to the Xbox release of Black Myth: Wukong is not due to “platform limitations”.

Game Science’s action-RPG was released last month on PC and PS5, but the Xbox version was delayed for an unknown reason. Speculation grew that the developer was struggling to run the game on the Series S console, while other rumors suggested the game was in fact a PlayStation console exclusive.

A representative from Microsoft has now confirmed to Forbes the game is still on the way, although it won’t comment “on the deals made by our partners with other platform holders.”



Black Myth: Wukong – Confront Destiny

The full statement reads: “As we have said before, we’re excited for the launch of Black Myth Wukong on Xbox Series X|S and are working with Game Science to bring the game to our platforms. We’d prefer not to comment on the deals made by our partners with other platform holders but we can confirm that the delay is not due to Xbox platform limitations that have been raised to us.”

A similar statement was previously supplied to Windows Centralin which Microsoft said it “can’t comment on the deals made by our partners with other platform holders.”

Both Forbes and IGN reported the delay was due to an exclusivity deal with PlayStation, although this was disputed by other industry insiders.

Game Science and PlayStation have not commented publicly on the speculation.

Black Myth: Wukong had already sold 10m copies after just three days on sale across only two platforms. Two weeks later, that number will likely have risen considerably – and will of course be boosted further by the upcoming Xbox release.

However, the Xbox version remains without a release date at present, despite ongoing speculation.