Ticket sales officially open for the2024 edition of Lucca Comics & Games: from 10:00 today it will be possible to purchase daily tickets and season tickets up to a maximum of 80,000 admissions per day (the festival will start on October 30th and end on November 3rd).

The tickets available on the site There are various types, we list them below:

Print@home tickets – Print@home (i.e. the ticket/pass arrives via email and it is necessary to collect the bracelet at the Welcome Desks);

(i.e. the ticket/pass arrives via email and it is necessary to collect the bracelet at the Welcome Desks); eTicket tickets (i.e. the digital ticket to be shown only via smartphone which still requires the collection of the bracelet at the Welcome Desks);

(i.e. the digital ticket to be shown only via smartphone which still requires the collection of the bracelet at the Welcome Desks); the Fantickets (available only from today, September 4th), that is the traditional cardboard ticket “to collect”: a daily ticket available only with the simultaneous purchase of the “Skip the Welcome Desk” service, which allows you to receive both the Fanticket and the bracelet at home; those who purchase 3, 4 and 5 day passes will receive the ticket and the relative bracelets directly at home, reducing waiting times in Lucca).

There are special promotions for holders of 18App, Carta Cultura and Carta del Docente which can be viewed in the dedicated section of the site. These options are valid only until October 13, 2024.

To allow for better management of attendance during the festival, the following will be published in the coming weeks: a map that will indicate the presence of Welcome Desks on the Lucca Walls (San Regolo bastion and Santa Croce bastion) will also be open on October 29th from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Special promotions are available for groups (groups over 20 people) and free tickets for the people with disabilities and children under 10 years of age. Specific information is also available regarding the parking situation.

All are also reported below areas where it is not necessary to have a ticket to access:

the Garden of the Observants with the Community Village and the areas dedicated to Cosplay

the Family Palace

Self Area, dedicated to self-productions and underground comics

Pro Area

Golden Alley

All exhibitions (including those at Palazzo Ducale)

Between 2024 and 2025, Lucca Comics & Games will literally leave the city walls of Lucca and land at the Fabbrica del Vapore in Milan with the exhibition Amano Corpus Animaededicated to Yoshitaka Amano, already author of the three posters of the 2024 edition of Lucca Comics & Games. Tickets for the exhibition scheduled from November 13, 2024 to March 1, 2025 They can already be purchased on the official website of the exhibition.

