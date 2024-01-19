“I don't remember another player like that at 17 years old”. That a teammate highlights you in that way, like Carlos Moros did with the jewel Lucas Bergvalla great figure of Sweden's Djurgarden, already speaks clearly that we are in the presence of something little seen, a diamond in the rough that continues to arouse great expectations in the world of football.
That is why it is not surprising that the main clubs in Europe are fighting to sign the talented midfielder, who at this time seems to be defined by FC Barcelonaas the journalist Fabrizio Romano assures.
“Barcelona is preparing its official offer for Lucas Bergvall after conversations in recent months.
Barça plan to close the deal now but will let the player stay at Djugården until June.
Eintracht remains interested and continues to press; Bergvall's priority is Barça”says the tweet published by the transfer specialist, leaving aside other interests such as that of the aforementioned German team, Juventus, United, Newcastle, Inter and Dortmundto name a few.
Despite being only 17 years old, he has developed an impressive physique for his age, as he is 1.86 meters tall and exhibits striking resistance and strength.
The most obvious comparison is with a player that the people of FC Barcelona know very well, like Frenkie de Jong, since in addition to having a refined technique he does not limit himself to staying in the center of the field, but breaks lines with his driving. and reaches goal position.
“Shooting at the bow has a glove“added his teammate Carlos Moros, about the boy who has already debuted with the senior team of Sweden, his country, and who promises to start being on everyone's lips when he makes the jump to one of the biggest clubs on the planet. Will it be FC Barcelona? Everything indicates yes.
