Barça plan to close the deal now but will let the player stay at Djugården until June.

Eintracht remains interested and continues to press; Bergvall's priority is Barça”says the tweet published by the transfer specialist, leaving aside other interests such as that of the aforementioned German team, Juventus, United, Newcastle, Inter and Dortmundto name a few.

🚨🔵🔴 Barcelona are preparing their official bid for Lucas Bergvall after talks in the recent months. Barça plan to close the deal now but let the player stay at Djugården until June. Eintracht remain interested and keep pushing; Bergvall priority is Barça.@MatteMoretto 🤝🏻 pic.twitter.com/53HtMq4hOg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 19, 2024