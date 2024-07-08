Game Science, the development studio of Black Myth: Wukong does not want his game to be compared to a soulslike, but he still decided to adopt some of its choices, such as that of have no difficulty levels . The reason? To paraphrase, because the players, being heroes, have to suffer, considering that getting to the end will certainly not be a walk in the park.

Trial & error

The Chinese studio talked about it in an interview given to the VGC newspaper, in which the choice of do not allow difficulty selectiondespite the presence of different levels of challenge during the adventure. In particular, the bosses will be very trial & error, that is, you will proceed by trial and error, with many deaths in between.

Naturally there will be more challenging bosses and less challenging onesbut the principle followed is this and recalls without too many mysteries one of the pillars of FromSoftware games.

“You can’t change the difficulty,” Game Science said, “but the difficulty doesn’t stay the same throughout the game.” “The philosophy is that players fight like heroes. During the development of the game we had to make many difficult decisions.”

“The path we chose was to make the player have to make many attempts so that after each battle he could reflect on the best combat method specifically for that fight.”

For the rest, we remind you that Black Myth: Wukong will be released on August 20 on PS5 and PC. The game is also in development for Xbox Series X/S, but there is no release date for this platform yet. On Steam it has already proved to be a great success, despite being only available for pre-order. If you want more details, read our dedicated special.