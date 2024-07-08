The actress was caught in some photos on Lake Como with her baby bump clearly visible

The actress Margot Robbiefamous for his role in the film Barbieis expecting a baby. The news of the pregnancy, revealed by the American website People, This is evident from some photos of the couple during a romantic trip on Lake Como that have started circulating on social media.

Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley are thus preparing to become parents for the first time. According to the tabloids, Margot and Tom are about to begin this new family adventure together, sealing their love born in 2014 on the set of the film French Suite.

In the photos, Margot wears a black skirt and a white crop top, which reveals a clearly visible baby bump, confirming the rumours of a pregnancy. At the moment, neither Margot nor Tom have officially commented on the news, preferring to maintain a certain confidentiality about their private lives.

Margot Robbie is expecting a baby with her husband, Tom Ackerley. pic.twitter.com/CiaZ5pLxlj — 21 (@21metgala) July 7, 2024

The love story between the two stars has always been characterized by great discretion. Margot had told in an interview with Vogue of having felt a great attraction for Tom, but initially thought it was not reciprocated:

“I’ve always been in love with him, but I thought, ‘He’ll never love me.’ I said to myself, ‘Don’t be stupid and tell him you like him.’ And then it happened.”

After two years of dating, Margot and Tom married in December 2016 in an intimate ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia, surrounded by close family and friends. Despite their popularity, the couple has always kept a low profile on social media, avoiding sharing details of their private lives.

Now, eight years after they first met and seven years after their wedding, Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley are ready to expand their familyThe news thrilled fans of the gorgeous actress, who filled social media with messages of congratulations and best wishes for the future mother.

