This Monday was the gala for the first finalist in ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’ and Karime Pindter was chosen as such. The singer and influencer has her ticket to the final which will be on September 29th and is going for the main prize of four million pesos.

The road to the grand final has already begun ‘The House of the Famous Mexico‘ and Karime Pindter managed to secure her place in the final by winning the coveted golden ticket, which guarantees her immunity in the final round of eliminations.

Karime Pindter, who is also a singer, will start her tour ‘+Perra +Cerca de ti’, upon leaving ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’, she is in a privileged position to fight for the title and take home the grand prize.

Who remains in ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’?

Participants in the Sea Room:

Gala Montes

Arath of the Tower

Mario Bezares

Brigitte Brozo

Karime Pindter

Earth Room Participant: