According to a leaker, Black Myth: Wukong to Get Two DLCs and a Sequeland it seems that the new chapter of the saga developed by Game Science already has a name: according to this source, it will be called Black Myth: Jiang Ziya.

“Game Science aims to release two Black Myth: Wukong DLCs before the release of their next game, Black Myth: Jiang Ziya“, reads the post by Lunatic Ignus, which obviously should be taken with a pinch of salt and which also reveals some interesting behind-the-scenes information on the game’s development.

“Black Myth: Wukong was supposed to include thirteen chapters“, the leaker writes, “but they could only make six of them, even increasing their length, for budget reasons.” Which, considering the quality of the final product, seems like an absolutely credible indiscretion.