The crossover that many dreamed of becomes reality. Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura is the new animated series announced by Netflix with the teaser trailer released over the weekend and which we can see below. The series will debut on the streaming platform next June 6, 2024.

Below the teaser in Italian you can find the official press release released by Netflix.

Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura – Official Teaser

A vision becomes reality thanks to a miraculous collaboration!

The “Baki” series, published in Akita Shoten's “Weekly Shonen Champion,” is a hugely successful martial arts manga that has sold over 85 million copies. Baki tells the stories of various fighters and revolves around the epic fight to the death between the protagonist Baki Hanma, the youngest underground fighting champion, and his father Yujiro Hanma, the “strongest creature on earth” .

The manga “KENGAN ASHURA” is extremely popular and undoubtedly remains the most popular comic among users of the Ura Sunday website and the MangaONE app. The humble employee Kazuo Yamashita meets the mysterious martial arts fighter Ohma Tokita and becomes involved in “Kengan” matches, through which some corporations settle accounts by betting large sums of money on expert fighters.

These two martial arts manga masterpieces finally meet! An incredible collaboration between the series “Baki Hanma” and “KENGAN ASHURA”, both available only on Netflix, comes to life in the form of anime!

This intense crossover could only be possible on Netflix and will definitely excite the world!

The Netflix series “Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura” will be available on Thursday, June 6, 2024, only on Netflix!

Source: Netflix