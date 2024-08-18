There are now just a few days left until the launch of Black Myth: Wukong and as per tradition the PlayStation Game Size account has revealed the PS5 game size on X a few days early. And thank goodness, since Game Science’s action RPG will take up over 100 GB in total.
According to the information shared, the game weighs well 104,394 GB total. Dimensions refer to the version 1.000.007so with a patch already applied, although it is not clear if there will be a further update to download upon release. In short, we are talking about a large amount of data, but fortunately from today the preload is available via PlayStation Store, so as to arrive prepared for the launch. On PC, however, we do not have precise information, other than the indicative ones of the system requirements that speak of 130 GB of storage space.
An excellent reception from the international press
As a reminder, the game will be available on August 20th on PS5 and PC (Steam). An Xbox Series X|S version is also planned, which will be released at a later date. If you haven’t already done so, you can while away the time and learn more about Black Myth: Wukong by reading our review or testing your configuration with the official PC benchmark.
The game is currently collecting positive reviews from international critics, a result that is not so obvious considering that it is a first work (at least in the context of triple A productions) by Game Science.
