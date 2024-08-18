There are now just a few days left until the launch of Black Myth: Wukong and as per tradition the PlayStation Game Size account has revealed the PS5 game size on X a few days early. And thank goodness, since Game Science’s action RPG will take up over 100 GB in total.

According to the information shared, the game weighs well 104,394 GB total. Dimensions refer to the version 1.000.007so with a patch already applied, although it is not clear if there will be a further update to download upon release. In short, we are talking about a large amount of data, but fortunately from today the preload is available via PlayStation Store, so as to arrive prepared for the launch. On PC, however, we do not have precise information, other than the indicative ones of the system requirements that speak of 130 GB of storage space.