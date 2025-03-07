03/07/2025



Updated at 4:40 p.m.





The Princess Leonor He has been in charge of carrying the national teaching during the swearing swearing that took place this Friday aboard the Juan Sebastián de Elcano school ship, which is stopping in Montevideo (Uruguay). This act, chaired by the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robleshas had 45 resident Spaniards In Uruguay, who have kissed the flag in the presence of the Borbón Ortiz Guadiamarina as flag bearer within the formation of the commissioned Elcano for the occasion.

The heiress of the crown continues again the steps of her father, who on March 19, 1987, was also flagged in Montevideo during her formation as a guide on board the school ship. The fact that father and daughter have taken the flag in this act is related to the close links that exist between Spain and Uruguay and that many generations go back, since Uruguay is one of the Latin American countries that More immigrants from Spain has hosted Throughout its history in relation to its population, hence two million Uruguayans descend from Spaniards. Thus, there are currently more than 73,000 Spaniards (2 percent of its population), which makes it one of the countries of the world with more Spanish. More than half of these compatriots are Gallegos (about 41,000), although there are also numerous groups that come from Asturias, Canary Islands, Balearic Islands or the Basque Country.

After the flag sweep, a reception of Elcano took place, offered by the commander of Juan Sebastián de Elcano, the ship’s captain Luis Carreras-Pressaswhich also attended Minister Robles, along with other Uruguayan authorities.

As in all the scales that Elcano performs throughout his vicinity, in addition to this military activity, the guards have had two other plans, one social and one cultural. Within the framework of these activities, yesterday they visited the historic center of Montevideo and went to a reception at the Embassy of Spain. They also made a floral offering in the monument to the hero of Uruguayan Independence, José Gervasio Artigas.









The Juan Sebastián de Elcano school ship will remain in Montevideo until next day 9, when its XCVII Instruction Cruise will continue, which will take Princess Leonor and the rest of its companions Guardiamarinas to cross the Strait of Magallanes To dock in Punta Arenasknown as the port of the end of the world for being located at the southern end of Chile.