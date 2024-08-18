The famous French actor Alain Delon passed away at the age of 88 in his home in Douchy, surrounded by the love of his family

A huge loss in the world of cinema. In the last few hours he passed away Alain Delonone of the greatest world-famous actors who over the course of his long career has lent his face to numerous characters who have made the history of cinema.

The actor’s three children announced the sad news in a statement released to AFP:

“Alain Fabien, Anouchka and Anthony, along with (his dog) Loubo are deeply saddened to announce the death of their father. He passed away peacefully at his home in Douchy, surrounded by his three children and his family. The family asks for privacy in this extremely painful moment of mourning.”

Alain Delon’s Film Career

Alain Delon was born in Sceauxin the Île-de-France region, on November 8, 1935. After a difficult childhood due to the separation of his parents and the consequent transfer to various institutions, at 17 he enlisted in the French Navy. Delon is sent to Indochinain Southeast Asia, until his dismissal also due to his rather difficult temperament.

The turning point in the artist’s life comes thanks to the meeting with the actor Jean-Claude Brialy which takes him to Cannes and later with the French director Yves Allégret who chooses it in the movie Godot of 1957, where Delon will play his first small role as an actor. In the following year, the director’s brother, Markwants him in the cast of “Make yourself beautiful and shut up.”

In 1958 came the first leading role in the film directed by Pierre Gaspard Huit “The pure lover”. On the set he knows Romy Schneider who will be his companion for many years.

The many roles played by the French actor

Alain Delon’s long film career has marked the history of international cinema for approximately forty years. From the 60s to the threshold of 2000, the French actor, considered one of the sex symbols of world cinema, played for the greatest European directors in masterpiece films such as: “Crime in Plein Sun”Of Rene Clemente; “Rocco and his brothers” And “The Leopard” Of Luchino Visconti; “The Eclipse” Of Michelangelo Antonioni; “The first quiet night” Of Valerio Zurlini.

In total, Alain Delon will act in 88 films and 7 TV series, direct 2 feature films and produce 32 films as well as 7 theatrical shows.

The actor’s life has always been marked by great loves, many flirtations, passions for sports and business. However, there has been no shortage of great pains such as that linked to the tragic death of Romy Schneiderone of the few women truly loved by Delon. The actress died of heartbreak in 1982 at just 44 years old following the fatal accident of his 14 year old son.