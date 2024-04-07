Netflix has surprised its millions of subscribers around the world by adding a mega-production to its recent catalog. It is the highest-grossing film in the history of the Philippines, its country of origin, after its release in theaters on December 25 of last year. Currently, it is in the top 5 of the most viewed non-English speaking films on the planet.

Its plot, which combines romance, drama and time travel, has been acclaimed by critics due to its originality in the world of cinema. For this reason, the streaming giant's decision to include it in its programming schedule has been well received. The film premiered on Netflix on March 25, 2024 and has accumulated almost three and a half million views, with six million hours of viewing. It has surpassed productions such as 'The Price of Pleasure' and 'A Romantic Thief'.

YOU CAN SEE: Netflix: The movie that everyone was waiting for has just been released and is already the most watched in the world

What is the sensational movie on Netflix today?

We are talking about 'Going back in time' or by its English name 'Rewind'. This Filipino movie is the new sensation that is causing a sensation in Netflix due to its tremendous history. With a duration of 1 hour and 52 minutes, it will catch you from the beginning.

Actor Dingdong Dantes is the protagonist. He plays John, a married man who is given the opportunity to travel back in time to prevent his wife, played by Marian Rivera, from losing her life in an accident. The film is directed by filmmaker Mae Cruz Alviar.

'Rewind' is a film from the Philippines that broke all records. Photo: Netflix.

YOU CAN SEE: Netflix: the disturbing film with the 'Avatar' actor that will make you question everything

What is the Netflix movie 'Back in Time' about?

The film 'Going back in time' or 'Rewind' presents the following synopsis:

“Mary finds herself married to John after several years, considering him the love of her life. However, John's priorities change and strain his relationship with his wife. This triggers a tragic accident that results in Mary's death. John, Unable to accept it, he would be willing to do anything to prevent his wife from suffering that cruel fate. However, the protagonist makes a strange deal to go back in time and alter the past, at the cost of his own life.”

Watch the official trailer for 'Back in Time' here

YOU CAN SEE: Netflix breaks all records with a two-hour movie that will leave you thinking the entire time

Who are the actors and characters in 'Back in Time'?

Dingdong Dantes as John Nuñez

Marian Rivera as Mary Nuñez

Coney Reyes is Leonora

Lito Pimentel as Tatay Nestor

Ariel Ureta as Boss Hermie

Sue Ramirez as Vivian

Ina Feleo as Aurora

Jeremiah Cruz as Young John

How to watch the full movie of 'Back in Time?

'Going back in time' or 'Rewind' is available today on the Netflix platform. To watch it from home, whether on a mobile phone, Smart TV or tablet, you simply have to subscribe to the red N. You can achieve this by making a monthly, quarterly or annual payment, depending on your preferences, and the price varies depending on the country in which you reside.

#Netflix #lasts #hours #combines #romance #time #travel #rage #platform