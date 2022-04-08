Saturday, April 9, 2022
Bizarre underwater museum has tanks, cannons and military machines

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 8, 2022
in World
submarine military museum

The museum has 21 battle objects.

The museum has 21 battle objects.

The site has three depths and people can get to know it in different ways.

In front of the Gulf of Aqaba, in the Red Sea of ​​Jordan, there is an unconventional museum and it is that Here it is time to dive into the water to see the 21 battle objects.

Under the waters of this sea there are military machines placed along the coral reefs and mimic a tactical battle formation.

This place promises an unforgettable experience for divers who dare to visit it. The museum was inaugurated on July 24, 2019 on the shores of Jordan.

the diving space it has several tanks, an ambulance, a military crane, a troop carrier, an anti-aircraft battery, rifles and a combat helicopter, indicated the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA).

How was this museum made?

ASEZA spent 30 days scanning the ocean floor, photographing and planning. The sinking took seven working days sinking the military items and before doing so they removed the hazardous material to protect the marine ecosystem.

The objects were sunk to different depths like 5m, 15m, 20m and 28m. This allows people to have several ways to do the tour since they can move in a glass bottom boat, snorkel or dive.

On the other hand, the location of the museum allows the recovery of natural reefs, as it relieves the pressure on them by driving visitors to an alternative site.

– DHL cargo plane breaks in two upon landing in Costa Rica

– The heroic mayor who resisted the Russian invasion and was massacred

– Russians break Chanel bags because they were forbidden to buy their products

– The mysterious town that fell asleep suddenly and regardless of the time

