Maria Felix Officerthe only fan’s club approved by the universal heir of La Doña, Luis Martínez de Anda and has access to various articles and photographs that belonged to the greatest diva of Mexican cinema. On their Instagram account, they shared a letter that the actress and singer, Thalía, sent to Doñawith words that highlight his great admiration.

It is not a secret that the interpreter of Maria from the neighborhood It has been inspired by La Doña and even, in 2020, it was characterized as her for its social networks.

But what does the letter say? Thalía narrates in her own handwriting the first time she saw María Félix, by which time she, she was already her fan.

“Dona, I can’t keep quiet after what my eyes saw last Sunday the 3rd at 10:45 pm on a street in Polanco.

I saw, the most important image in my life. The frame of the main door of her house, revealed a majestic interior with golden tones with golden and ivory tones, with a beautiful warm light that highlighted an important and aesthetic figure, giving instructions to a driver with that strength that characterizes her,” says the first part of the text, which fits on a letter-size page in italics.

And he continues, “The figure of a diva, of a national emblem that characterizes us throughout the world. My eyes saw the great María Félix for the first time, in seconds, while my car moved slowly. María, I love and admire her deeply, with respect, affection and with the hope that at some point in this life, she can enjoy seeing her personally. With all respect and admiration Thalía.”

The letter that Thalía sent to María Félix | Photo: Instagram: María Félix Official

The Mexican actress Thalía, was one of those who attended María Félix’s wake in 2002, in the French pantheon and in the middle of the crowd she fired the greatest diva of Mexican cinema.

In addition, he attended the tribute that was made to him at the Palace of Fine Arts. Thalía, she is the owner of a painting one and a half meters high by one meter wide painted by Antoine Tzapoff, who was the last life partner of the actress. The painting cost Thalía 66 thousand dollars, more than a million pesos and is called María Antonie Amazona.